Police search for Leeds burglar who absconded from Doncaster prison

Kevin Talbot, 53, was released from HMP Hatfield in Doncaster on temporary licence for the day on Friday, October 4.

He did not return to the prison.

He had been jailed in April 2018 for burglary.

Kevin Talbot did not return to prison after being let out on a temporary licence. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Police say he has links to Barnsley and Rotherham but may be back in the Leeds area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Talbot if they see him.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or has information that could help them trace him is asked to contact them on 101 quoting log 662 of October 8.