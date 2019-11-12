Police search for Leeds burglar who absconded from Doncaster prison
Police are searching for a Leeds burglar who absconded from prison one week ago.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:05 pm
Kevin Talbot, 53, was released from HMP Hatfield in Doncaster on temporary licence for the day on Friday, October 4.
He did not return to the prison.
He had been jailed in April 2018 for burglary.
Police say he has links to Barnsley and Rotherham but may be back in the Leeds area.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Talbot if they see him.
Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or has information that could help them trace him is asked to contact them on 101 quoting log 662 of October 8.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.