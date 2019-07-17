Police search for Moortown burglars aged between 10 and 15-years-old

Police are searching for Moortown burglars who they believe to be between 10 and 15-years-old.

The burglary took place on Carr Manor Road on Tuesday, July 16 between 2.55pm and 3.05pm.

The two children are suspected of using garden tools to force open a garage side window.

They then attempted to take the bicycles.

However, the woman who lived in the house saw them and disturbed them.

They then fled the scene and ran in the direction of Carr Mannor Parade.

West Yorkshire Police officer Adele Fox, from the North East Leeds team, shared an update on the WY community alert.

It said: "Morning all, Just to inform you of a burglary that occurred on Carr Manor Road Moortown on the 16/07/2019 between the hours of 14.55 and 15.05.

"Two suspects have used garden tools to force open a garage side window.

"They have then attempted to remove pedal cycles inside but have been disturbed by the resident of the property who has seen the suspects in her garden.

"The suspects are described as between 10 and 15 years of age- they have made off onto Carr Manor Parade on foot.

"If anyone has seen or heard anything at the time of the incident please pass your information to 101 or via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website. Alternatively, you could reply to this email.

"Increased police patrols will be in the area.

"Please see crime prevention advice below in relation to this specific type of burglary. Thank you in advance."

