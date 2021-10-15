Mark Smith, aged 41, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen at 8.10am on Wednesday, October 13.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall and slim build, with short black hair and a goatee beard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Smith, aged 41, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen in Beeston. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

He was last seen wearing a checked flat cap, a navy blue jacket with pink ‘brsk’ logo on it, a black and red hoody, and brown walking boots.

He is wearing a navy blue jacket with a BRSK company logo.

He had a brown Staffordshire terrier dog with him, which has a black and white harness with a metal chain lead, although often walks off the lead.

Mark has links to the Armley and Beeston areas of Leeds as well as connections to Huddersfield and Keighley.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “There are concerns for Mark’s welfare and we need to locate him as soon as possible and check that he is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”