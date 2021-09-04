Police search for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence
Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Ashton Bryan-Boyd, 33, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence after he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin.
He is also wanted in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle, police said.
He has links to Leeds particularly the Chapeltown area, but also has connections to Wakefield.
Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13200564581.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website.