Police search for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence

Ashton Bryan-Boyd, 33, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence after he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin.

He is also wanted in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

He has links to Leeds particularly the Chapeltown area, but also has connections to Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton Bryan-Boyd

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13200564581.