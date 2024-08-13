Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Thomas Lock, who has been recalled to prison.

Enquiries have been made to locate the 21-year-old, who was released on licence in March this year after serving part of a sentence for wounding with intent.

He is since believed to have breached the terms of his release and is now wanted on recall.

Thiomas Lock. | WYP

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Lock, who has connections to the East Leeds area.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240116304.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.