Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
A street in Leeds has been sealed off by police after a serious incident involving a handgun.
Church Road, Armley, is still closed to traffic in both directions between Wesley Road and Chapel Lane.
Bus routes 16, 16A, 87 and 89 are being diverted.
Scroll down for live updates.
Police seal off Chapel Road in Armley after shotgun incident
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 14:08
Police close Leeds street due to ongoing incident
A street in Leeds has been sealed off by police due to an ongoing incident.
Church Road, Armley, is closed to traffic in both directions between Wesley Road and Chapel Lane.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.
The location of the incident
Buses are being diverted
Bus routes are being diverted away from Chapel Road, the AA reports.
Services 16, 16A, 87 and 89 have been affected.
Police confirm road closed due to handgun incident yesterday
Police have confirmed Church Road in Armley is closed in connection to an incident yesterday.
A 4x4 vehicle had crashed after being involved in an incident with another vehicle.
It was also reported that a handgun had been seen and that occupants of the crashed vehicle had ran away following the collision.
A 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned at the junction of Wesley Road and Church Road and a police cordon remains in place.
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
A man has been arrested and a gun has been recovered by police in Armley.