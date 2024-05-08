The Ridings Shopping Centre: Emergency crews respond in Wakefield to concerns raised for woman's safety
Emergency crews rushed to a car park in Wakefield following calls of concern for a woman’s safety.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were seen by The Ridings Shopping Centre in the city centre this morning (Wednesday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am today, police were called to a report of a concern for a woman’s safety at the car park at The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield.
