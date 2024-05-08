The Ridings Shopping Centre: Emergency crews respond in Wakefield to concerns raised for woman's safety

Emergency crews rushed to a car park in Wakefield following calls of concern for a woman’s safety.
By Charles Gray
Published 8th May 2024, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police, fire and ambulance crews were seen by The Ridings Shopping Centre in the city centre this morning (Wednesday).

Police responded to reports of concern for a woman's safety at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.Police responded to reports of concern for a woman's safety at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.
Police responded to reports of concern for a woman's safety at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am today, police were called to a report of a concern for a woman’s safety at the car park at The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

“Emergency services attended the location, and the woman was brought to safety a short time later.”

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldEmergency services