Police rush to Harehills, Leeds, after reports of men fighting ‘with sticks, metal bars’ and a bladed item
Police rushed to a street in Leeds following reports that men were fighting “with sticks, metal bars and possibly a bladed item”.
Officers were called to Bayswater Terrace, in Harehills, shortly after 10:25pm last night (Friday) after receiving the reports.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene but no arrests were made and nobody at the scene was injured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online quoting reference 2096 of 15/9.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.