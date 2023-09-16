Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police rush to Harehills, Leeds, after reports of men fighting ‘with sticks, metal bars’ and a bladed item

Police rushed to a street in Leeds following reports that men were fighting “with sticks, metal bars and possibly a bladed item”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Officers were called to Bayswater Terrace, in Harehills, shortly after 10:25pm last night (Friday) after receiving the reports.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene but no arrests were made and nobody at the scene was injured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online quoting reference 2096 of 15/9.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.