Police reveal the 10 worst violence and sexual offences hotspots in Leeds according to latest 2019 figures
The latest crime figures for Leeds have been made available by West Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of violence and sexual offences.
Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for March 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show. There were a total of 3,415 reports of violence and sexual offences during the month. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. 1. City centre - 311
There were 311 reports of violence and sexual offences in the city centre.