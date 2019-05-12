Police reveal the 10 worst violence and sexual offences hotspots in Leeds according to latest 2019 figures

Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for March 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show. There were a total of 3,415 reports of violence and sexual offences during the month. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. City centre - 311 There were 311 reports of violence and sexual offences in the city centre.

2. Gipton/ Harehills - 264 In Gipton and Harehills 264 reports of violence and sexual offences were made to police.

3. Seacroft/ Killingbeck - 228 In Seacroft and Killingbeck police received 228 reports of violence and sexual offences.

4. Beeston - 172 There were 172 reports of violence and sexual offences in Beeston.

