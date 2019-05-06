Police reveal the 10 worst antisocial behaviour hotspots in Leeds according to latest 2019 figures
The latest crime figures for Leeds have been made available by West Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour.
Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for February 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show. Photos for illustrative purposes.
1. Leeds city centre - 95
There were 95 reports of ASB in Leeds city centre in February