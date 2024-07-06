Police respond after reports of man forced into car outside a Leeds supermarket

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2024, 09:41 BST
Police were called out to reports of a man forced into a vehicle in the car park of a Leeds supermarket last night.

Officers were called at 7.57pm to reports of an incident where a male was forced into a car at Asda’s Adel store on Holt Park Road.

Officers were deployed to the scene and conducted extensive enquiries.

It was established that the incident was a prank between friends and the individuals have been spoken to by officers.

