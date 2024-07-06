Police respond after reports of man forced into car outside a Leeds supermarket
Police were called out to reports of a man forced into a vehicle in the car park of a Leeds supermarket last night.
Officers were called at 7.57pm to reports of an incident where a male was forced into a car at Asda’s Adel store on Holt Park Road.
Officers were deployed to the scene and conducted extensive enquiries.
It was established that the incident was a prank between friends and the individuals have been spoken to by officers.