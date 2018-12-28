Police renew Pontefract fatal collision appeal as family release picture of woman killed

A woman who was knocked down by a minicab in Pontefract died from injuries shortly before Christmas.

Police today named the 55-year-old woman as Caroline Greatorex and shared a picture released by her family.

Caroline Greatorex, 55, died in hospital three weeks after being knocked down by a minicab in Pontefract.

Read more: Arrest after woman hit by car and seriously injured in Pontefract crash



Ms Greatorex was struck by a Honda Accord private hire vehicle in Friarwood Lane on the morning of Saturday, December 1.

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on Friday, December 21.

Now officers are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at the junction with Southgate at around 6.45am.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a lady has lost her life.

“Although we have previously asked for the public’s help with this I would again like to appeal to anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the involved vehicle before the collision, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage.”

Also in news: Police attacked during Boxing Day disorder outside Foot Asylum in Leeds



A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting log 362 of December 1, 2018.