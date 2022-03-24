Police release update after death of Allerton Bywater man found unconscious in street

Craig Griffiths, aged 43, from Normanton, was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close, Allerton Bywater, shortly before 6.45am on Sunday (March 20).

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was subsequently pronounced dead that evening.

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Leeds have now concluded their enquiries and provided an update.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Helen Steele said: “We have now looked in very close detail at the circumstances surrounding Craig’s death and are not treating it as suspicious. We will be submitting a file to the Coroner.

“We have had a positive response to our appeal for sightings to assist in building up a fuller picture of his movements, and we are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information.”