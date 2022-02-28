At 8.10am today police in Leeds received a report of a man missing from home with concerns for his welfare.

At 8.22am, officers found the man in his car in Whitehall Road, police confirmed.

Police release statement after man found dead in car on Whitehall Road

Emergency services responded to the scene and he was confirmed as deceased.

There were no suspicious circumstances, police said.

The Coroner’s Office has been informed.