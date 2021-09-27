Police release photo of man wanted in connection with assault in Leeds

Kyle Green

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are seeking Kyle Green, aged 28, in connection with an assault in Leeds in March this year.

He is also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court in July in relation to a hate crime.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds Domestic Abuse Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210132975 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.