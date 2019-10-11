Police release image of man they want to identify in connection with Leeds sexual offence
Police have released an image of a man they want to identify in connection with a sexual offence in Leeds.
Officers want to speak to the man in relation to an incident on June 29.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 3453 Thompson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190328908 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.