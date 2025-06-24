Water Lane, Bradford: Police release CCTV image in connection with serious sex attack

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST
Police investigating a report of a serious sexual offence in Bradford have released an image of a man they would like to identify.

Detectives from Bradford District Safeguarding Unit would like to speak to him in relation to an incident on Water Lane in Bradford.

This occurred at around 6am on Sunday, March 30 and involved a woman in her thirties, who is being supported by specially trained officers.

Can you help police?placeholder image
Can you help police? | WYP

Extensive enquiries have been made to identify this man, who is described as dark-skinned, about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. He was said to be carrying a rucksack at the time of the incident.

Detectives are now sharing the man’s image with the public in the hope they will be able to assist with a positive identification.

If you can assist with this investigation, then please contact Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

he crime reference is 13250177457.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

