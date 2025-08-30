Hipperholme: Police release e-fit of indecent exposure suspect
The incident occurred by the bus stop in Brighouse Road, close to the Christ Church, at about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 27.
The suspect is alleged to have exposed himself to three teenage girls before performing a sex act.
He is described as being around 25 to 30 years old and of slim build.
He was said to have a long nose and black teeth with some scarring to his face.
He was wearing sunglasses, a black jumper with long sleeves and work trousers with grey and black pockets.
If you can assist in identifying this man then please contact police in Halifax on 101, or by using the 101 livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13250427770.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.