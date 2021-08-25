A 41-year-old man was robbed of his phone and bank cards in Merrion Street some time between 2am and 3am on July 29.

One of the stolen cards was then used to buy cigarettes and scratchcards at the Shell petrol station, in Regent Street, at 3.31am.

Officers are asking anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV images to contact them.

Police want to identify this man after a robbery in Merrion Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 809 Stiff at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210389185 or online via the 101 live chat.