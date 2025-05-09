Police release CCTV images of males in connection with Wakefield assault

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 07:54 BST
Police have issued images of two males they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Wakefield.

It happened in Mulberry Way, close to Westgate railway station at about 10.30pm on Thursday, 17 April.

A man in his forties received treatment at hospital for minor injuries.

Do you recognise these males?Do you recognise these males?
Do you recognise these males? | WYP

If you recognise either of these males, who are described as being of slim build, then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250217127.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

Related topics:Wakefield
