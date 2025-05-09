Police release CCTV images of males in connection with Wakefield assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued images of two males they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Wakefield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in Mulberry Way, close to Westgate railway station at about 10.30pm on Thursday, 17 April.

A man in his forties received treatment at hospital for minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise these males? | WYP

If you recognise either of these males, who are described as being of slim build, then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250217127.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.