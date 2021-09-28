Police release CCTV images of Leeds house burglary suspect

Police want to trace this man in connection with a burglary.

A man entered a house on Park Road at Oulton and took the occupant's keys before driving off in their VW Golf on September 12 2021.

Police said the stolen car has not been traced.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images, as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13210464628.

Alternatively, you can provide information online by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat