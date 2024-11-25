Dewsbury Road, Beeston assault: Leeds police issue CCTV images
Police investigating a serious assault on a man in Leeds have issued images of two males they would like to identify.
The incident occurred in Dewsbury Road in Beeston at about 5.30am on Sunday, October 13.
The victim was knocked unconscious in the attack and suffered serious facial injuries which have required several operations.
If you can identify either or both of these males then please contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240557363.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.