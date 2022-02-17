Leeds police release CCTV images after imitation firearm incident on Street Lane in Moortown

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with an incident where another man was threatened with what is believed to be an imitation firearm.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:30 pm

The incident happened on Street Lane in the Moortown area at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 26.

The male is described as wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Do you recognise this man?

A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13220046231.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

