Leeds police release CCTV images after imitation firearm incident on Street Lane in Moortown
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with an incident where another man was threatened with what is believed to be an imitation firearm.
The incident happened on Street Lane in the Moortown area at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 26.
The male is described as wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13220046231.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
