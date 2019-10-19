Police release CCTV after fire outside West Yorkshire ASDA store
Police investigating a fire outside the Asda store in Wyke have released images of two males they would like to identify.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday (Oct 18).
It is believed to have occurred at around 1.30am when rubbish at the side of the building was set alight, causing damage to part of the roof and a security camera.
Bradford District CID is investigating.
Detective Inspector Mark Taylor, said: “This may have been just a prank to someone, but it was a reckless act which could have led to something more serious.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated to call us if they can assist our investigation.”
Police have now released images of two males they would like to identify.
Anyone who recognises either of these males is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13190535096.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.