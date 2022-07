The police were told by an energy company that they had found a grow at a house on Alverthorpe Road in the city.

When officers investigated, they suspected the adjacent properties were also being used for illegal activities.

The cannabis at one of the properties in Alverthorpe (Photo: WYP)

Entry was forced by the officers where they found further cannabis farms.