Police raid uncovers £20,000 cannabis grow in Leeds terraced home

A Leeds resident was hauled before the courts after a cannabis farm was found at as house, with experts putting a value of the potential drugs yield up to £20,000.

Armed with a warrant, officers raided the property on Bayswater Road, Harehills, on May 2, 2023, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They found a “sophisticated” set-up with 37 seedling plants growing. However, there was evidence of previous grows, prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said.

They estimated the set-up to be worth between £17,430 and £20,350.

Telford was found with 37 plants at the property on Bayswater Road after a raid.placeholder image
Telford was found with 37 plants at the property on Bayswater Road after a raid.

Darrell Telford, 57, of Bexley Mount, Harehills, was arrested and later admitted charges of producing cannabis and dealing in cannabis.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said Telford had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and he had never been in trouble before.

He said that although there was clearly too many plants to claim personal use, no other drug-dealing paraphernalia was found at the property, such as dealer bags or scales.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC gave him a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 10 months.

