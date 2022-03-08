West Yorkshire Police said officers are currently carrying out an operation as part of an investigation into the organised production of cannabis in Leeds.

A business in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, is among the properties to have been raided in the city earlier today, with officers continuing to search the various locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have raided a number of addresses in Huddersfield and Leeds, including one in Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Picture: Google

A force spokesperson said: "Three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis and money laundering after officers executed warrants at a number of business and residential addresses in Leeds and Huddersfield today.

"Scenes are currently in place at those locations to undergo searches and enquiries are ongoing."