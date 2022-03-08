Police raids in Leeds and Huddersfield as officers make cannabis production and money laundering arrests

West Yorkshire Police said officers are currently carrying out an operation as part of an investigation into the organised production of cannabis in Leeds.

A business in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, is among the properties to have been raided in the city earlier today, with officers continuing to search the various locations.

Police have raided a number of addresses in Huddersfield and Leeds, including one in Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Picture: Google

A force spokesperson said: "Three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis and money laundering after officers executed warrants at a number of business and residential addresses in Leeds and Huddersfield today.

"Scenes are currently in place at those locations to undergo searches and enquiries are ongoing."

The operation carried out today is the result of a long-running investigation into the large-scale use of rented properties for cannabis farms.