Cedar Street, Armley: Police probe after handgun brandished during disturbance in Leeds suburb
Police are investigating an incident in a west Leeds suburb during which a man is believed to have brandished a handgun.
Officers were called to reports of a theft on Cedar Street in Armley at 7.10pm last night. (June 20)
Police say further enquiries established that a disturbance had taken place in which a male had been seen with what is believed to be a handgun.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full nature of the incident and a scene is currently in place.