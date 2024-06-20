Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating an incident in a west Leeds suburb during which a man is believed to have brandished a handgun.

Officers were called to reports of a theft on Cedar Street in Armley at 7.10pm last night. (June 20)

Police say further enquiries established that a disturbance had taken place in which a male had been seen with what is believed to be a handgun.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.