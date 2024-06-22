Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of people fighting with weapons in Dewsbury

Police were called to a report of eight to ten people fighting with machetes and knives on Jenson Avenue at 10.07pm on Thursday, June 20.

Officers were at the scene within five minutes of the initial call to the police but those involved had already left the scene. A search of the area was made but no suspects or injured people were found.

Detective Sergeant Poole, of Kirklees District CID, said: “At this time, we have not had anyone come forward to say they have been assaulted. That being said, any use of weapons to cause fear of violence is extremely serious and it is important that we identify those involved.

“We have been conducting enquiries in the area, but I would urge anyone with any information about this incident and the people involved to please come forward.

“Similarly, people who either live in the area or who were in their vehicles in this area around the time of this incident, are asked to check their CCTV or dashcam to check whether they have captured any footage that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240333076.