Police patrols in Leeds suburb after car mounts pavement and drives along path
Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Leeds to deal with parking issues - and officers witnessed a car mounting and driving along a pavement.
PCSOs have been patrolling in the Torres in Burmantofts at peak times after complaints and requests from residents due to parking problems.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said two PCSOs were on patrol when they saw a car mount the pavement and 'drive 20 meters along the footpath'.
The car was issued with a warning after they took the driver's details.
Another driver was fined for parking on school zig-zag lins in Burmantofts on the same day, Friday October 11.
A spokesman for the force said: "Following reports of issues with parking in the Torres in Burmantofts, Leeds the local PCSOs have been pro-actively patrolling in the area during peak times and during the times requested by the Public.
"On Friday 11th October PCSO’s Emmerson and L’amie were on foot patrol when they witnessed a vehicle mount the pavement and drive 20 meters along the footpath. Vehicle details were obtained and the driver has been issued with a Section 59 Warning.
"Further to the above the same PCSO’s were pro-actively patrolling the area yesterday when they witnessed a vehicle parking on yellow zig zags outside of a local Primary School.
"The PCSO’s issued the driver with a fixed penalty notice for Parking Offences.
"Leeds Inner East NPT will continue to address the issues raised by members of the Local Communities in order to provide safer environments for all."