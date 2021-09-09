Police officers attacked after fight breaks out near taxi rank at Leeds Station

The fight broke out at about 3pm on Wednesday, September 8.

Three British Transport Officers intervened to try stop the fight.

However. the five people involved then attacked the officers.

Police officers were attacked while attempting to break up a fight at the taxi rank near Leeds Station.

Additional officers arrived at the scene.

Five people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and affray.

The officers did not sustain any serious injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist with their enquiries.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 552 of 08/09/21.