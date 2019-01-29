Police name woman who died after truck reversed in Garforth Leeds junction

Police have named a woman who died in a crash involving a reversing truck in Garforth Leeds.

Officers have named Kathleen Wilkinson, aged 71, from Garforth as they continue to appeal for information about the collision.

She was fatally injured at about 2.20pm on Wednesday, January 3, on an unnamed road between Main Street and Halliday Road when a Mercedes drop-side Scaffolding truck reversed out of the junction onto Main Street.

The 34-year-old male driver of the truck was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said; “We are continuing to investigate this incident and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw Kathleen or the Scaffolding truck prior to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has any relevant dash-cam footage that could assist our enquiries.

“We have a specially-trained family liaison officers supporting the family and what continues to be a very difficult time for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCET via 101 Operation Panmay.