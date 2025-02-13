Ransdale Road, Bradford: Police name girl, 10, killed in fatal crash

Police have named the 10-year-old girl who sadly died in a fatal road crash in Bradford at the weekend.

Humaira Bibi died on Monday (February 10) after being involved in a collision as a pedestrian on Ransdale Road, near to the junction of Ramsey Street at 6.32pm on Sunday. (February 9)

A 16-year-old girl suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Yaris, a 35 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s been bailed pending further enquiries.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of 9 February.

