Police have named a woman from Leeds who died after she was found seriously injured in Huddersfield.

Bethany Fields was found in Fitzwilliam Street at about 6.12pm on Thursday (September 12)

Emergency services attended, but Bethany, who was 21 and from Leeds, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody at this time.

Police continue to believe the incident was domestic-related.