Police motorbike patrolling outside this Leeds primary school following complaints

Police on motorbikes have spent time patrolling outside a Leeds primary school.

Officers have patrolled outside Great Preston Primary School near Allerton Bywater after complaints from the public about speeding cars, mobile phones while driving and bad parking.

This police motorbike was part of patrols outside the school.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Following complaints, the Leeds District Bike team dedicated some of their time to tackle road safety concerns outside Great Preston Primary School.

"This included dealing with speeding motorists, seatbelt offences, mobile phone use while driving, and inconsiderate parking."

In the past, police have also dealt with members of the public parking on zig-zag lines outside schools in Leeds.

