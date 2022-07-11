Police make closure order for the Bunnyfields in Calverley after constant reports of 'nuisance motorcycles'

The closure order is to remain in place until 4pm on October 5.

It follows a series of reports of 'nuisance motorcycles' on the land.

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council recently applied for a closure order for the "Bunnyfields" situated in the Calverley area of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police make closure order for the Bunnyfields in Calverley after constants reports of 'nuisance motorcycles'

The application was successful.

Any person found within the exclusion zone during this time without reasonable excuse can now be arrested, police said.