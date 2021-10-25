Police make arrest after spate of vehicle offences in Pudsey and Farsley
Police in Leeds have made an arrest on Monday after a series of vehicle offences across West Leeds - particularly in Pudsey and Farsley.
Officers made an arrest on Monday morning (October 25) in connection with the offences reported by residents this month.
West Yorkshire Police have now launched an appeal for footage of any related incidents.
In a social media update, a spokesperson for the force said: "Following a recent spate of vehicle offences across the Leeds West area, particularly in the wards of Pudsey and Calverley/Farsley officers have this morning made an arrest in connection with such offences.
"We are appealing to those that haven't already done so to send any relevant footage to us at: [email protected] quoting "Vehicle Crime Social Media Appeal" in the subject field.
"When submitting footage please include times and dates of CCTV footage covering offences and your contact details
"In addition, if you have been a victim or witness to such offences but haven't yet reported please get in touch online or via 101."
