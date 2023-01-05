Police looking for Leeds man wanted in connection with several theft investigations who is believed to live in Armley
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with several theft investigations in Leeds.
Joseph Sandford, 34, is also wanted in connection with a burglary as well as crimes where vehicles have been targeted in Leeds city centre. It is believed he lives in Armley but he also has links to Beeston and the city centre. He has been described as being of slim build with broad shoulders, and standing at around 5ft 6ins tall.
Anyone who can help police locate him has been asked to contact the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.