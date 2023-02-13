Brian Lee Siddle, 48, was released on licence but is now wanted on recall as he is believed to have breached the terms of his licence. Police are also keen to speak to Siddle about a burglary and other matters.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Brian Lee Siddle, who is wanted on recall to prison. Siddle, who is 48 and from Leeds, was released on licence after serving part of a sentence for a serious assault. He is wanted on recall as he is believed to have breached the terms of his licence.

“Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Siddle, who officers would also like to speak to about a burglary and other matters. He is described as being of heavy build and about 5ft 8ins tall. He has tattoos of a panther on his left arm and a bulldog on his right. He is believed to still be in the Leeds area.

Police are also keen to speak to Siddle about a burglary and other matters. Image: West Yorkshire Police