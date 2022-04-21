The incident happened in Victoria Gardens Park, Bramley, at the end of October last year (2021) on one of two park benches in the park.

The suspect approached the victim before sexually assaulting her, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Victoria Gardens Park, Bramley, at the end of October last year (2021) on one of two park benches in the park.

The victim then ran off before being followed by the suspect towards the canal.

He is described by police as an Asian male, aged about 15 or 16, about 5ft 4ins tall, of skinny build, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing, a black cap and black shoes according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13210660754.