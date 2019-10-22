Police in Leeds casino car park following reports of woman being assaulted and dragged into car
Police are currently in the car park of Grosvenor Casino on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, following reports of a woman being assaulted by a man and dragged into a car.
Police were called shortly before 6am this morning (Tues) after receiving a call from a member of the public who reported witnessing the incident.
The man and woman are believed to have known each other, police said.
Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace them.
A full statement from a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 5.54am today (22/10) police received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing a woman being assaulted by a man and dragged into a car in the car park of the Grosvenor Casino, in Kirkstall Road.
"Checks on CCTV show the man and woman together in the casino prior to the incident and it is believed they are known to each other.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace them to establish the full circumstances.
"Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 182 of October 22."