Police are stepping up patrols near a Leeds cemetery following reports of anti-social behaviour - including people urinating and defecating in the grounds.

West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds North West team say they have been made aware of reports of bad behaviour near Yeadon Cemetery, particularly affecting lone female residents.

They said key issues reported include groups of vehicles waiting for long periods at the Yeadon Cemetery Viewing Area and intimidating behaviour towards passers-by.

Officers have also warned of public urination and defecation in cemetery grounds as well as littering in and around the viewing area.

The viewing area is a popular spot for families to watch flights into and out of Leeds Bradford Airport.

Youngsters plane spotting at Leeds Bradford Airport from Cemetery Road in Yeadon. | Tony Johnson

The force has said there will be “increased patrols with a zero tolerance approach” as well as work to cut back overgrown vegetation to improve visibility.

It added they are “working with Leeds City Council on longer-term solutions and continuing engagement work with local residents.”

Anyone who spots anti-social behaviour is asked to report incidents via 101 or to West Yorkshire Police online.