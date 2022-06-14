Police launch urgent search for missing Leeds man last seen in Bramley

Daniel, 29, and from Bramley, was reported missing at 8am today and was last seen in the Bramley area of the city.
He is described as a white British male, with blonde shaven short hair and blue eyes.
He is 1m 73cm tall, of proportionate build and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.
Daniel was last seen wearing light grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.
It is thought Daniel could be in the vicinity of a train station, possibly in or around Kirkstall.
Anyone who has seen Daniel or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0277 of 14/6.