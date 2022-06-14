Police launch urgent search for missing Leeds man last seen in Bramley

Daniel, 29, and from Bramley, was reported missing at 8am today and was last seen in the Bramley area of the city.

He is described as a white British male, with blonde shaven short hair and blue eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white British male, with blonde shaven short hair and blue eyes. Picture: WYP.

He is 1m 73cm tall, of proportionate build and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Daniel was last seen wearing light grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

It is thought Daniel could be in the vicinity of a train station, possibly in or around Kirkstall.