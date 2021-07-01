Police launch search to trace Leeds man wanted for ABH incident in West Yorkshire

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Kaine Cohen, 23, from Leeds.

He is wanted in connection with the incident which took place in Wakefield on June 8 this year.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate him.

Kaine is described as a white male, slim build, 5ft 8 tall, brown curly hair and is known in the Morley, Gildersome and Chapeltown areas of Leeds

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact the Catch and Convict Team on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210284030.