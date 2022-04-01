Police launch search for wanted man Garry Potts who has connections in West Yorkshire
Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing man who is wanted in connection with a serious attack.
Garry Potts, 38, is known to have connections in Normanton.
Police said he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on March 18, 2022.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220147904.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
