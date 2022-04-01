Garry Potts, 38, is known to have connections in Normanton.

Police said he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on March 18, 2022.

Police launch search for wanted man Garry Potts who has connections in West Yorkshire WYP

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220147904.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.