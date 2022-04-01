Police launch search for wanted man Garry Potts who has connections in West Yorkshire

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing man who is wanted in connection with a serious attack.

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:14 pm

Read More

Read More
'A source of income': Concern that Leeds residents could turn to gambling as cos...

Garry Potts, 38, is known to have connections in Normanton.

Police said he is wanted in connection with a serious assault on March 18, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police launch search for wanted man Garry Potts who has connections in West Yorkshire WYP

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220147904.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.