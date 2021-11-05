Police launch search for this Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison
Police are searching for a man from Leeds who is wanted on recall to prison.
Josh Webster, aged 31, from east Leeds, is currently on licence from prison after being sentenced for attempted robbery.
Officers have been unable to find him despite an extensive investigation into his whereabouts.
They are asking for anyone who has seen Webster, or who has information that might help to find him, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management via 101 quoting reference 13210457294 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
