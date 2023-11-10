Police launch manhunt for Leeds burglary suspect with links to Halton Moor and Crossgates
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary.
He has links to the Halton Moor, Whinmoor and Crossgates areas and has associates in the Wakefield district.
Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Chadwick, including several address checks, but officers have not yet located him.
Anyone who believes they may have seen him in the east Leeds area or elsewhere or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management Team via 101 quoting reference 13230540741 or online via the 101LiveChat.