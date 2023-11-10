Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Police launch manhunt for Leeds burglary suspect with links to Halton Moor and Crossgates

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary.

He has links to the Halton Moor, Whinmoor and Crossgates areas and has associates in the Wakefield district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Chadwick, including several address checks, but officers have not yet located him.

Most Popular
Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary. Picture: WYPPaul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary. Picture: WYP
Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary. Picture: WYP

Anyone who believes they may have seen him in the east Leeds area or elsewhere or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management Team via 101 quoting reference 13230540741 or online via the 101LiveChat.