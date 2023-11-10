Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary.

He has links to the Halton Moor, Whinmoor and Crossgates areas and has associates in the Wakefield district.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Chadwick, including several address checks, but officers have not yet located him.

Paul Chadwick, aged 39, from east Leeds, is also wanted in connection with a burglary. Picture: WYP