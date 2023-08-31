Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wetherby: Police launch investigation after reports of vehicle ramming petrol station doors in Leeds town

Police were called to Wetherby after reports a car had rammed a petrol station at the Horsefair Centre.

By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

At around 1AM on Thursday (August 31), police received a report of a vehicle ramming doors at the Morrisons petrol station at the Horsefair Centre in Wetherby.

According to the caller, the vehicle had then driven off towards York Road.

Officers who attended the scene could establish that nothing had been taken from the location before the car vehicle had driven away from the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around 1AM on Thursday morning to contact police in Leeds on 101 and quote reference 13230483851, or by using the livechat function on the West Yorkshire Police Website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 5555111 or online.   

