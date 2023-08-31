Police were called to Wetherby after reports a car had rammed a petrol station at the Horsefair Centre.

At around 1AM on Thursday (August 31), police received a report of a vehicle ramming doors at the Morrisons petrol station at the Horsefair Centre in Wetherby.

According to the caller, the vehicle had then driven off towards York Road.

Officers who attended the scene could establish that nothing had been taken from the location before the car vehicle had driven away from the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around 1AM on Thursday morning to contact police in Leeds on 101 and quote reference 13230483851, or by using the livechat function on the West Yorkshire Police Website.