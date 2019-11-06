Police launch investigation after Leeds 17-year-old attacked with machete in East End Park on Bonfire Night 2019

Leeds District Police are investigating an incident at about 8.20pm last night in East End Park in which a 17-year-old male received a head and hand injury after being assaulted with a 'bladed weapon'.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not life threatening, police said.

Following enquiries police arrested two a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, in connection with the incident.

East End Park

They remain in police custody this morning.

Acting DI Naeem Khan of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious assault today and are appealing for witnesses and information about what took place.

“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13190569406.