Police launch investigation after Leeds 17-year-old attacked with machete in East End Park on Bonfire Night 2019
Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked with a machete in Leeds.
Leeds District Police are investigating an incident at about 8.20pm last night in East End Park in which a 17-year-old male received a head and hand injury after being assaulted with a 'bladed weapon'.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injuries which are not life threatening, police said.
Following enquiries police arrested two a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, in connection with the incident.
They remain in police custody this morning.
Acting DI Naeem Khan of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious assault today and are appealing for witnesses and information about what took place.
“Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13190569406.
“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."