Police launch crackdown over drug use in east Leeds parks including in Allerton Bywater and Garforth

Police are cracking down on drug taking and drinking in three east Leeds parks, following complaints from members of the public.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Officers say they are conducting “high-visibility patrols” in Rocket Park in Allerton Bywater, as well as in Barley Hill Park and Glebelands Park – both of which are in Garforth. West Yorkshire Police said all three sites have been the focus of complaints about youth anti-social behaviour of late.

The news was revealed in a report which went before of Leeds City Council’s Outer East Community Committee on Tuesday. It said police were “working to address” people’s concerns over the problems. The report added: “West Yorkshire Police will conduct targeted high visibility patrols at the affected locations, during peak times identified from call demand analysis and information provided by local communities. West Yorkshire Police will deploy in ‘plain clothes’ to gather intelligence and identify individuals involved in anti-social behaviour and criminality.”

The force said it would “work closely” with the council’s anti-social behaviour team and youth services, to “respond to any repeat youths identified and divert young people into local provisions and planned activities in the locality”.

Rocket Park in Allerton Bywater is one of the locations that has attracted complaints about drug use. Picture: GoogleRocket Park in Allerton Bywater is one of the locations that has attracted complaints about drug use. Picture: Google
