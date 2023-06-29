Officers say they are conducting “high-visibility patrols” in Rocket Park in Allerton Bywater, as well as in Barley Hill Park and Glebelands Park – both of which are in Garforth. West Yorkshire Police said all three sites have been the focus of complaints about youth anti-social behaviour of late.

The news was revealed in a report which went before of Leeds City Council’s Outer East Community Committee on Tuesday. It said police were “working to address” people’s concerns over the problems. The report added: “West Yorkshire Police will conduct targeted high visibility patrols at the affected locations, during peak times identified from call demand analysis and information provided by local communities. West Yorkshire Police will deploy in ‘plain clothes’ to gather intelligence and identify individuals involved in anti-social behaviour and criminality.”

The force said it would “work closely” with the council’s anti-social behaviour team and youth services, to “respond to any repeat youths identified and divert young people into local provisions and planned activities in the locality”.